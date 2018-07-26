NAR will debut a new tech conference that the group is billing as an opportunity to “define the future of real estate tech.”
The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills
The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills
NAR will debut a new tech conference that the group is billing as an opportunity to “define the future of real estate tech.”
Comments
Related Articles
The venture arm of the trade group, Second Century Ventures, made a total of $43.8 million from selling shares in DocuSign, returning $20 million to NAR and keeping $23.8 million for recapitalization.
The National Association of Realtors has never given transaction management firms other that zipLogix — a firm the trade group partially owns — a chance to compete for its business through price or any other means, according to three of the most popular such firms in the industry.
“They’re interested in wanting to talk to NAR because of the presence that we have with our members in this industry,” said CEO Bob Goldberg during NAR’s Leadership Live event in New York City last month.
The first thing that National Association of Realtors (NAR) CEO Bob Goldberg did upon addressing a crowd of association leaders at NAR’s Leadership Summit is grab a guitar.