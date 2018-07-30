BoxBrownie rebrands, rolls out features that give listing photos and headshots a new look

Australia-based real estate image enhancement company announced a new face and updated services at ICSF
by Staff Writer
Today 9:21 A.M.
  • BoxBrownie was a finalist for the 2018 Inman Innovator Award for its unique approach to image enhancement and visual property marketing.
  • The company launched a virtual renovation service for brokers and agents who need to demonstrate potential value after rehabing or upgrading a property.

Australian real estate image editing and enhancement company BoxBrownie announced at Inman Connect San Francisco a major branding overhaul in conjunction with new features for real estate agents.

