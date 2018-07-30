Australian real estate image editing and enhancement company BoxBrownie announced at Inman Connect San Francisco a major branding overhaul in conjunction with new features for real estate agents.
- BoxBrownie was a finalist for the 2018 Inman Innovator Award for its unique approach to image enhancement and visual property marketing.
- The company launched a virtual renovation service for brokers and agents who need to demonstrate potential value after rehabing or upgrading a property.
The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills
Comments
Related Articles
Watch Keller Williams co-founder Gary Keller onstage at Inman Connect San Francisco as he discusses with Brad Inman how the pro-agent real estate franchisor is pivoting to turn itself into a technology company.
Existing home sales dropped 0.6 percent to a seasonally adjusted 5.38 million in June, declining for the third consecutive month, according to the latest data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Home sales dropped 2.2 percent from last June, marking the fourth consecutive month of year-over-year decline.
“Starter home for small family,” “DM me for details,” “Bachelor’s pad,” “Adult community” and “Your professional Realtor” — what do all of these social media captions have in common? They may make a big ol’ mess of your business.
What’s in the future for leads, and why are lead conversion startups getting millions in funding? Panelists at Inman Connect San Francisco hashed that out Friday morning.