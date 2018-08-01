This website publishes MLS data marked below median sales price

A software developer-cum-broker has launched a site to curate his Dallas-Fort Worth MLS's low price homes
by Staff Writer
Today 2:15 A.M.

The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills

Register Now

Belowmarketvalue.com is a website that analyzes and publishes homes in the Dallas-Fort Worth MLS that are marketed below median sales price.

Article image credited to Photo credit: Pixabay