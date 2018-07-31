The head of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty berated the U.S. CEO of low-fee brokerage Purplebricks over the company’s flat-fee model.
Purplebricks CEO Eric Eckardt, eXp Realty CEO Glenn Sanford and Trelora CEO Joshua Hunt took the stage at ICSF to discuss alternative business models and how new ways of thinking about real estate are stirring things up.
Earlier this month, Purplebricks announced its full-year financial results for 2018 with revenues doubling to £93.7 million.
Last week, Purplebricks announced that it had acquired DuProprio/ComFree, the leading fixed-fee and for-sale-by-owner business in Canada, for £29.3 million. This is a great deal for Purplebricks and further strengthens its position as the online agency leader with global ambitions.
The real estate industry is butting heads in ways I have not witnessed in 25 years. This is a bighorn square off with some mighty young challengers entering the fray.