The real estate trade group condemns the Seattle-based tech giant for the same practices its member agents and brokers engage in.
The agencies have not said whether they plan to use the public comments they receive this time around to produce an updated report on real estate competition or take any other actions, but members of Congress have asked for such an update.
With federal regulators breathing down the real estate industry’s neck, questions regarding who gets access to listing data have taken on new urgency.
The MLS RoundTable (MLSRT), a think tank whose members include multiple listing services representing about 325,000 agents and brokers nationwide, says that competition in residential real estate “has never been more fierce,” according to a new letter submitted to federal regulators.
For those who didn’t get to catch every minute of the real estate competition workshop held by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) last week, the FTC has posted videos from the workshop on its website.