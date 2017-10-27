The latest updates coming to Zillow Premier Agent in 2018

Zillow Group announced several new updates to its Premier Agent app that will become available in 2018, the biggest of which is a feature called My Agent that aims to allow real estate pros to more easily build relationships with buyer leads from Zillow and Trulia. "Once buyers connect with you through Zillow Group and continue to visit our sites and apps to browse for homes, there is a risk they might contact other agents who appear on a listing," wrote Zillow Group Chief Business Officer Greg Schwartz in a blog post. "Today this changes." Through My Agent, agents can connect with buyers through an invitation sent via the Premier Agent app. If the buyer accepts the invite, the agent becomes the exclusive advertised buyer's agent on for-sale home listings in that agent's advertising region. (Home shoppers will still see the home's listing agent appear next to the property.) Through this feature agents will also be able to see a buyer clients' online search history on Zil...