There are a ton of things that you learn in the first year of real estate, and unfortunately, brokers (with some exceptions) fail to prepare you for it all.
Many team leaders struggle with time management — conferences and training, while enjoyable and invaluable, are difficult to attend when time is so limited every day. So where do these professionals turn when they need to fill in the gaps between training, conferences and seminars? Blogs.
When speaking to a friend who works for a CRM company, she asked about the processes and tasks that real estate agents do. In her mind, it was just a few things, but to her surprise, I rattled off 50 different things that the average agent does. As a result of that conversation, she had an a-ha moment about why it’s so hard to disrupt real estate.
As an active agent running my own team and as a technology/marketing consultant now helping teams and brokers succeed, I’ve had the experience on both sides of the real estate business.
SEO (search engine optimization) can seem a bit mystical. I think, as a real estate agent, we probably get a call or email on a weekly basis from someone promising that we’ll be on the first page of Google.