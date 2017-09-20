5 ways to make a buyer’s first home purchase less stressful

For most first-time homebuyers, the experience of buying a home is stressful. Not only are they dealing with an unfamiliar process, but they’re also likely making their largest purchase to date. Without some help, they could easily make a mistake that will cost them for years to come. As a buyer’s agent, it’s your responsibility to help first-time homebuyers get up to speed on the process as you help them find the right home. If you’re doing both of these things well, you’ll ensure clients avoid costly mistakes and will make the process of purchasing a first home far less stressful. Here are five ways you can make a buyer’s first home purchase less stressful: 1. Put them in touch with a good mortgage professional There’s plenty of misinformation out there regarding home loans. The best way to ensure first-time buyers have the correct information is to put them in touch with a trusted mortgage professional. In addition to ensuring your buyers know what their ...