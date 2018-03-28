SEO (search engine optimization) can seem a bit mystical. I think, as a real estate agent, we probably get a call or email on a weekly basis from someone promising that we'll be on the first page of Google. Today, I'm going to bring you three quick and easy real estate SEO tactics that any real estate agent can do (aka three easy blog topics). You should also check out my other story "3 free online lead gen sources for real estate agents" for more on local SEO. Real estate SEO in 2018 is all about killer content that people actually want and not about going after "City + Real Estate" keyword phrases. So instead of worrying about what Zillow already owns, go after something different. What you'll find is that if you do this process, you'll be building your brand as well. You should employ every tactic below on your blog. It's 2018, so you should already have a website with a blog; if you don't, we have bigger problems. A word before we begin: I've included video examples for...