4 Things Real Estate Agents Can Learn From BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed is a digital media powerhouse that uses video extremely well. Read on to discover how real estate agents can follow in BuzzFeed’s footsteps and replicate its video strategy.
The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills
Related Articles
Listen in as Chelsea Peitz shares with the Inman Connect audience a new way of living and conducting business with one of the most powerful tools we have — our camera.
Camera first is the marketing mantra for 2018. Tomorrow’s consumer expects you to be the star of your own show, and being the star of your own show isn’t about ego or fame, it’s simply about communicating in the most human way possible — eye-to-eye, screen-to-screen.
On Jan. 11, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg dropped a small bomb on business users of the platform: effective immediately, Facebook would strongly prioritize newsfeed posts from users’ friends and family. Page content — the type typically posted by businesses — would take yet another hit to its visibility.
Buzz about real estate video marketing is everywhere. Almost every marketing-oriented session at Inman Connect New York mentioned it. And there’s a good reason for this: an overwhelming number of statistics point to video’s effectiveness as a marketing tool.