Plane carrying Pacific Union agents crashes, killing 5

A small passenger plane carrying three Pacific Union International agents and family members crashed on Sunday, killing all five on board, including the pilot.

The victims, were identified Scott Shepherd, 53; Lara Shepherd, 42; Floria Hakimi, 62; Nasim Ghanadan, 29 and Navid Hakimi, 32, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Floria Hakimi, Nasim Ghanadan and Lara Shepherd all were employed with Pacific Union International, the company confirmed to CBS. Hakimi and Shepherd were Realtors, according to their company bios and Ghanadan was a real estate consultant.

Floria Hakimi was one of the founding partners at Empire Realty Associates, which was acquired by Pacific Union in October 2017.

Lara Shepherd also came to Pacific Union as part of the acquisition. Her husband Scott, the pilot of the plane, was a real estate developer in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to her company profile.

The Orange County Fire Authority confirmed, on Twitter, the plane crashed into a Santa Ana, California, parking lot on South Bristol Street at around 12:30 p.m. There were no injuries on the ground.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the plane, a Cessna 414 aircraft, declared an emergency landing before the crash. The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the cause of the accident, the agency said, on Twitter.

Developing…