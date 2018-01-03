Pacific Union launches in LA with SoCal ‘dream team’

Today San Francisco-based luxury independent brokerage Pacific Union International formally introduced its brand into Southern California and announced that Nick Segal, co-founder of Los Angeles boutique Partners Trust, will be named president of Pacific Union L.A. Over the past 14 months, Pacific Union has been making a series of market share grabs in SoCal through acquisitions, including merging with L.A. indie firms John Aaroe Group and Partners Trust, and upping its investment in Gibson International, another L.A. firm, to a majority stake in December. This week, the three companies will all be re-branded as Pacific Union International. The Pacific Union SoCal operation, which Segal calls "a dream team" of 900 real estate professionals in 20 offices across greater Los Angeles, will cover the areas of Malibu, Beverly Hills, Downtown, the Westside, Northeast L.A. and the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys. In 2017, the Pacific Union SoCal firms had a combined $6.8 billion...