Yes, you really can buy this 'ultimate man cave' for $9.75M

In Pacific Palisades, a new ‘ultimate man cave’ boasts a private beach club, gym and winding oceanfront views — and the swanky three-property unit can be yours for a mere $9.75 million.

Overlooking both the Pacific Coast Highway and Will Rogers State Beach, the three-unit Rockwell property was designed as a work-to-party space. It has three properties — one residential and two commercial — and is part of a larger $1 billion luxury development in the affluent L.A. neighborhood.

Recently listed by Kennedy Wilson real estate company for $9.75 million, the property unit was redeveloped specifically as a resort that can be used both commercially or as a private beach club. The 17351 West Sunset Boulevard space has large terraces, Sunset Boulevard access and over 9,000 square feet of beachfront land — along with a large downstairs ‘man cave’ den for storing surfboard along with game and gym equipment.

“Someone will have the opportunity to have their beach-front condominium, office, private gym – and investment property – all in one location, if desired,” said Andrew Levant, executive vice president of Kennedy Wilson’s Real

Estate Sales and Marketing Group. “The options really are endless.”

The property also comes with a residential condominium as living space — 2,041 square feet and oceanfront views in every room. The ‘coastal chic’ look is present throughout the property with white-oak hardwood floors, Carerra marble countertops and a chef’s kitchen with a walk-in pantry.

While heralded as a man cave, Rockwell also has potential to fit into a rapidly-developing retail and residential area of Pacific Palisades.

Its neighbors include Palisades Village boutique plaza, One Coast residential units by Etco Homes and the redeveloped Gladstones restaurant by Wolfgang Puck and Frank Gehry.

