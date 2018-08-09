Jackie Gleason's UFO-inspired home hits the market at $12M

The 'Honeymooners' comedian built a house and an adjacent cottage to resemble spaceships
by
Today 6:50 A.M.

In 1959, popular TV comedian Jackie Gleason became so obsessed with life on galaxies far, far away that he built his house to look like a giant spaceship — and now, the round, winding structure is on the market for $12 million.

Anthony Acocella Photography

Using “The Honeymooners” star’s love of outer space and UFOs as inspiration, architect Robert Cika designed the house and an adjacent cottage in Cortland Manor, New York from scratch. Everything in the two buildings — nicknamed ‘The Spaceship’ and ‘The Motherhsip’ by Gleason — is circular, with the structure supported by exposed wooden ship beams spiraling out from the middle.

Anthony Acocella Photography

Gleason, who rose to fame after landing small roles in 1940s movies and eventually landing a prime comedy slot on CBS’ ‘The Jackie Gleason Show’ in 1949, took six years to build the house specifically to his liking. Even today, the Spaceship and the Mothership look like something straight out of the future — the stairs, curved floorboards, master bed and cabinets are all built as a spiral without a single right angle in view.

Anthony Acocella Photography

Listed by Keller Williams’ Margaret Bailey, Howard Payson and Jacqueline Campanelli, the estate boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms and more than eight acres of land. From the marble staircases and curving kitchen to the winding bar that can accommodate up to 14 people, each detail was built to honor Gleason’s lifelong love of space and science fiction.

Anthony Acocella Photography

But perhaps the most significant part of the Spaceship House is its history as a place of entertainment — Marilyn Monroe, Richard Nixon and Frank Sinatra have all partied in its halls at the height of Gleason’s fame. The current owner, a recently retired orthodontist, bought the house in 1976 for $150,000.

