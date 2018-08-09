Vscreen VMS is now a one-stop-shop for real estate video creation

Terradatum’s video marketing suite will address all aspects of real estate video content creation, hosting and distribution through a single login
by Staff Writer
Today 2:00 A.M.
  • VScreen Video Marketing Suite will allow agents to build and publish video content to an array of online and email channels.
  • Terradatum acquired the video marketing platform in March of 2018 to collect and track millennial real estate data.

Vscreen, a real estate video creation company, announced this week it has launched a comprehensive overhaul of its platform, now called VScreen VMS.

Article image credited to Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com