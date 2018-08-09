Vscreen, a real estate video creation company, announced this week it has launched a comprehensive overhaul of its platform, now called VScreen VMS.
- VScreen Video Marketing Suite will allow agents to build and publish video content to an array of online and email channels.
- Terradatum acquired the video marketing platform in March of 2018 to collect and track millennial real estate data.
