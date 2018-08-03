Realogy to launch new franchise brand in 2019

The news was revealed during 2Q18 earnings call in which Realogy posted 3% gain in homesale transaction volume
by Staff Writer
Today 5:37 A.M.

Realogy reported homesale transaction volume of $152 billion, up 3 percent from this time last year in its second-quarter earnings for 2018 Friday morning.