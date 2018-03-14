Major real estate analytics leader Terradatum just announced the acquisition of two media companies owned by Schweickart, Inc. Terradatum, which provides real estate analytics and metrics software, is acquiring VScreen and OnHoldUSA. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. VScreen specializes in real estate video content, such as videos made from stitching together a listing's photos and property data. OnHoldUSA offers voice messaging services used in everything from videos to phone messaging. Terradatum CEO Mark Spraetz told Inman that his company has been collaborating with VScreen for years, in particular for analytics content presented in video format. "As we start to realize the increasing role video plays and the growing role millennials play, this just seemed like the natural evolution of a partnership," Spraetz told Inman. "We see this as an expansion of our product service portfolio." As part of its push to reach both millennials and real estate brokers interest...