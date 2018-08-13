Keller Williams tallies $98.3B in second-quarter sales

President and CEO John Davis says sharp focus on proprietary technologies helped spark 8.7% sales boost
by Staff Writer
Today 6:00 A.M.

The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills

Register Now

Proprietary technology, like voice-activated artificial intelligence, cited for Keller Williams’ second-quarter growth spurt.

Article image credited to Photo by Vladimir Solomyani on Unsplash