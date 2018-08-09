Keller Williams' award-winning voice-activated app, Kelle, gets local

Inman’s Innovator of The Year releases ‘Kelle Snaps,’ a new feature that shares Nextdoor-driven hyperlocal market reports
by Staff Writer
Today 9:08 A.M.
  • New feature includes voice- or text-requested "snaps" that return neighborhood-based hyperlocal market reports based on Nextdoor registration and MLS data.

Kelle, the voice-activated mobile productivity platform for Keller Williams agents, has released a series of new features, primarily centered around “market snaps.”

