Luxury real estate brokerage wins prestigious design awards — again

Two campaigns developed and managed by Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty in-house marketing team were recognized for excellence by Graphic Design USA for the third straight year
by Staff Writer
Today 4:04 P.M.

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty won awards for print campaigns from Graphic Design USA for the third consecutive year.