Keeping it real: The power of the pause

A key technique to thrive in both life and business
by
Today 2:30 A.M.

The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills

Register Now

On this edition of “Keeping it real,” a recurring series on Inman, Peter Lorimer explains the power of just taking a beat before you react. 

Article image credited to Photo by John Matychuk on Unsplash