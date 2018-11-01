The Inman community is made up of the best and brightest in real estate. And connecting this diverse, enthusiastic group of real estate professionals is an important part of our mission. Together we change the industry for the better, lift one another up, and improve the consumer’s homebuying and selling experience.
That’s a big part of our agenda at Connect, where our community comes together for a weeklong celebration of innovation, hard work, success, change and progress. This time around in New York we’re going to be focusing on the pressures of change, of customers, of technology.
And always working hard for attendees are the Inman Ambassadors.
Inman Ambassadors are members of the Inman community who volunteer at each event to make introductions, help new attendees find their way and bring the spirit of connection alive. They connect the dots between the online and the offline, facilitate learning, and are a key part of making all the networking opportunities so successful.
We’ve invited new members with fresh perspectives, energy and ideas to the group. They join some of our most steadfast supporters and longtime Ambassadors.
Inman Connect New York takes place January 29 – February 1 at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square.
Meet the 2019 Inman Connect New York Ambassadors
Lee Adkins
Business Development and Growth, Amplified Solutions
Twitter: @adkinsre
Annette Anthony
Vice President Technology Engagement, EXIT Realty Corp., USA
Twitter: @AnnetteAnthony
Nikki Beauchamp
Global Real Estate Advisor, Engel & Völkers New York City
Twitter: @nikkibeauchamp
Peter Brewer, Ambassador Lead
Cool Stuff Doer, That Peter Brewer
Twitter: @thatpeterbrewer
Sean Carpenter
Realtor, Coldwell Banker
Twitter: @SeanCarp
Amy Cesario
Realtor, Slifer, Smith & Frampton – Denver
Twitter: @AmyCesario
Tara Christianson
Technology & Training Director, Century 21 Redwood Realty and Editor, Happy Grasshopper
Twitter: @techwithtlc
Billy Ekofo
VP of Business Solutions, LeadingRE
Twitter: @BillyEkofo
Andrea Geller
Broker Associate, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
Twitter: @AndreaGeller
Kristina Gershteyn
Real Estate Salesperson, Robert Defalco Realty
Twitter: @SILifestyle
Lynn Johnson
Broker, My Southern View – Be Home Realty
Twitter @SoldbyLynn
Tiffany Kjellander
CEO and franchise owner, PorchLight Properties with BHGRE
Twitter: @tkjellander
Tiffany McQuaid
President, McQuaid & Company
Twitter: @TiffanyMcQuaid
Steven Norris
Chief Vision Officer, The Norris Team of Century 21 Triangle Group
Twitter: @StevenInTheKnow
Jacy Riedmann
VP, Amoura Productions, Photography and Video
Twitter: @SocialMediaJacy
Melissa Salazar
Director of Operations, Royal LePage Realty Plus
Twitter: @Melissa_RE
Katherine Salyi
Associate Broker, CBR, Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc.
Twitter: @ksalyi
Joe Schutt
Broker/Co-Owner/Realtor, Unit Realty Group
Twitter: @JoeSchutt
Laurie Weston Davis, Ambassador Lead
Broker/Owner/Realtor, BHGRE Lifestyle Property Partners
Twitter: @lauriewdavis
The Ambassador group for Inman Connect New York will be highly active in advance of January’s event, and available to answer questions online should you need anything. Please make sure you join our Coast To Coast Facebook Group to join the discussion, or reach out anytime on Twitter using the #ICNY hashtag, and we look forward to seeing you all very soon.
