The Inman community is made up of the best and brightest in real estate. And connecting this diverse, enthusiastic group of real estate professionals is an important part of our mission. Together we change the industry for the better, lift one another up, and improve the consumer’s homebuying and selling experience.

That’s a big part of our agenda at Connect, where our community comes together for a weeklong celebration of innovation, hard work, success, change and progress. This time around in New York we’re going to be focusing on the pressures of change, of customers, of technology.

And always working hard for attendees are the Inman Ambassadors.

Inman Ambassadors are members of the Inman community who volunteer at each event to make introductions, help new attendees find their way and bring the spirit of connection alive. They connect the dots between the online and the offline, facilitate learning, and are a key part of making all the networking opportunities so successful.

We’ve invited new members with fresh perspectives, energy and ideas to the group. They join some of our most steadfast supporters and longtime Ambassadors.

Inman Connect New York takes place January 29 – February 1 at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square.

Meet the 2019 Inman Connect New York Ambassadors

Lee Adkins

Business Development and Growth, Amplified Solutions

Twitter: @adkinsre

Annette Anthony

Vice President Technology Engagement, EXIT Realty Corp., USA

Twitter: @AnnetteAnthony

Nikki Beauchamp

Global Real Estate Advisor, Engel & Völkers New York City

Twitter: @nikkibeauchamp

Peter Brewer, Ambassador Lead

Cool Stuff Doer, That Peter Brewer

Twitter: @thatpeterbrewer

Sean Carpenter

Realtor, Coldwell Banker

Twitter: @SeanCarp



Amy Cesario

Realtor, Slifer, Smith & Frampton – Denver

Twitter: @AmyCesario

Tara Christianson

Technology & Training Director, Century 21 Redwood Realty and Editor, Happy Grasshopper

Twitter: @techwithtlc

Billy Ekofo

VP of Business Solutions, LeadingRE

Twitter: @BillyEkofo

Andrea Geller

Broker Associate, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Twitter: @AndreaGeller

Kristina Gershteyn

Real Estate Salesperson, Robert Defalco Realty

Twitter: @SILifestyle

Lynn Johnson

Broker, My Southern View – Be Home Realty

Twitter @SoldbyLynn

Tiffany Kjellander

CEO and franchise owner, PorchLight Properties with BHGRE

Twitter: @tkjellander

Tiffany McQuaid

President, McQuaid & Company

Twitter: @TiffanyMcQuaid

Steven Norris

Chief Vision Officer, The Norris Team of Century 21 Triangle Group

Twitter: @StevenInTheKnow

Jacy Riedmann

VP, Amoura Productions, Photography and Video

Twitter: @SocialMediaJacy

Melissa Salazar

Director of Operations, Royal LePage Realty Plus

Twitter: @Melissa_RE

Katherine Salyi

Associate Broker, CBR, Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc.

Twitter: @ksalyi

Joe Schutt

Broker/Co-Owner/Realtor, Unit Realty Group

Twitter: @JoeSchutt

Laurie Weston Davis, Ambassador Lead

Broker/Owner/Realtor, BHGRE Lifestyle Property Partners

Twitter: @lauriewdavis

The Ambassador group for Inman Connect New York will be highly active in advance of January’s event, and available to answer questions online should you need anything. Please make sure you join our Coast To Coast Facebook Group to join the discussion, or reach out anytime on Twitter using the #ICNY hashtag, and we look forward to seeing you all very soon.