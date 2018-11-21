PREVIEW: Exclusive live interview with Zillow’s outgoing COO

How has Zillow gone from a startup real estate portal to the powerhouse it is today? In his latest industry leader interview, Andrew Flachner, RealScout’s co-founder and president, will sit down with Amy Bohutinsky, Zillow’s outgoing chief operating officer, to discuss this question and more, including foresight, hindsight and Zillow highlights with an eye toward the future — for herself and for the real estate industry.

Bohutinsky, who has been with Zillow since 2005, will vacate the COO role Jan. 3, so this will be one of her last interviews as COO. Zillow announced her resignation in October, as well as her election to Zillow’s board of directors.

The interview will take place at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 28 , exclusively on Inman’s Facebook page and will be published on Inman.com afterwards.

What questions would you want to ask Bohutinsky? Leave them in the comments below, email us press@inman.com or use #askzillowcoo, and Flachner will choose several to ask.

