Luxury Portfolio International rebrands, unveils new logo

Luxury Portfolio International, the high-end branch of the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World network, has gone for a full rebranding.

As part of its changes, the company has unveiled a new logo — a more stacked design in blue-gray tones — and cover design for its magazine.

The magazine, which will debut the new logo and cover design inside its March issue, features various high-end properties and their accompanying interior designs schemes across the US and internationally.

“The result is something we are incredibly proud to share,” said Stephanie Anton, LPI president, in a prepared statement. “It’s a cleaner, more contemporary look that better reflects who we are today.”

﻿

LPI unveiled its new logo along with shots of high-end homes in a video set to the theme song for ‘Homes By The Med,’ Netflix’s luxury housing television series. LPI has been a regular partner for the HGTV show Ultimate House Hunt.

According to Anton, the rebranding was part of an effort to modernize the company’s look and create a more consistent real estate image going forward.

“We were striving to make an art piece and I do feel like we really achieved that,” Anton said to Inman.

Email Veronika Bondarenko