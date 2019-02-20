Molly Bloom ran the largest underground poker game in Hollywood. Then the FBI came knocking. Now she’ll take center stage at the inaugural, Inman Connect Las Vegas, to run the table and tell Inman Connect attendees all.

The first time Molly Bloom helped her then boss run an underground poker game, she went home with $3000 in tips. Just a few years later, she was pocketing $50,000 a night in what the FBI estimated was a $100 million gambling ring. The rest, as they say, is history.

The real-life star of Hollywood movie, “Molly’s Game”, comes to the main stage at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Her story begins humbly in Colorado, takes her to mountain heights as an Olympic skiing hopeful, and then dives into the gutsy and glamorous world of high stakes, underground poker.

And by underground, we really mean illegal, landing her at the center of a 34-count indictment.

The same confidence and charisma that helped Bloom draw top Hollywood names — and their bankrolls — to her secret table will bring attendees to hear her story, and discover how she found the courage to rebuild and refocus her energy after her high-stakes life came crashing down.

“I have been hugely successful at times in my life, and I have also been in ruins. But the lessons I learned on the way up were just as valuable on the way down.”

What better place to hear this exciting tale of extreme risk and reward than Las Vegas. You’ll be entertained and energized by this dynamic speaker. Reserve your seat now!

Bigger. Better. Bolder. Join over 4,000 of real estate’s brightest stars at the Aria Resort & Casino for a week of engaging sessions, inspiring speakers and A+ networking. Click here to reserve your early bird ticket and secure your spot — tickets won’t last & prices go up soon — Act now!