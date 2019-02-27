HAR.com and NTREIS now offering popular app to 73K Realtors for free

The 2 organizations are teaming up to provide an additional 38K MLS subscribers the highly rated app at no cost, making the total user number over 73K
by Staff Writer
Today 9:00 A.M.

The Houston Association of Realtors (HAR) and North Texas Real Estate Information Systems (NTREIS) announced Wednesday that its pro-level iOS and Android app will now be available at no additional cost to more 38,000 subscribers of its MLS, making the total potential number of users above 73,000.