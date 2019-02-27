The Houston Association of Realtors (HAR) and North Texas Real Estate Information Systems (NTREIS) announced Wednesday that its pro-level iOS and Android app will now be available at no additional cost to more 38,000 subscribers of its MLS, making the total potential number of users above 73,000.
HAR.com and NTREIS now offering popular app to 73K Realtors for free
The 2 organizations are teaming up to provide an additional 38K MLS subscribers the highly rated app at no cost, making the total user number over 73K
Comments