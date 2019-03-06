RE/MAX agent Paul Saperstein was successful on his own, but he was ready to start a team — so he moved over to eXp and teamed up with colleague Tony DeFalco to launch The Saperstein Team. Here’s how switching brokerages to start a team worked out for him.
From RE/MAX to eXp: Why this lone wolf switched brokerages to team up
After building his reputation as a successful South Florida mega-agent, eXp’s Paul Saperstein parlayed his success into a role as the leader of The Saperstein Team, brokered by eXp Realty
