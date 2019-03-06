After struggling to sell her Hollywood Hills home, Katy Perry has inked a $9.4 million deal with prominent restaurateur Michael Chow.

Chow, who owns a chain of the Mr. Chow Chinese fine dining restaurants across the U.S. and London, purchased Perry’s house just a bit below the $9.45 million she had been asking since 2017. Because Perry still owns a smaller property next door, she and Chow may soon be neighbors.

Designed in the Spanish villa style, the 7310 Mulholland Drive property boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms and more than 7,400 square feet of space cloaked by trees and gardens for privacy. Perry’s long-time real estate agent, Ernie Carswell of Coldwell Banker, oversaw the sale.

The pop star behind hits like ‘Firework’ and ‘I Kissed A Girl’ has been trying to sell both properties for a combined $15 million since the summer of 2017. She purchased them as part of a large 2.33-acre space in 2013 for $11.2 million but, after living there for a short while, decided she no longer needed such a large space.

The sale is not the first time Perry’s real estate escapades have made news. In 2015, she purchased a California estate that once served as a Catholic convent for $14.5 million but ran into trouble when nuns tried to challenge the purchase in court to prevent her from moving in.

A jury later ruled in favor of Perry.

Email Veronika Bondarenko