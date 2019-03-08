The bombshell lawsuit that could undo the US real estate industry

The suit alleges NAR, Realogy, HomeServices of America, RE/MAX and Keller Williams violate the Sherman Antitrust Act by requiring 'buyer broker compensation'
A homeseller has filed a class action lawsuit challenging a principal tenet of how the real estate industry works in the U.S. as well as one of the main reasons behind the existence of multiple listing services: the sharing of sales commissions between listing brokers and buyer’s brokers.

