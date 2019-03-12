Real estate execs charged in massive college fraud scheme

A number of real estate development executives were among nearly 50 people charged in a scheme that included cheating on entrance exams and fake athlete profiles
by Staff Writer
Today 12:01 P.M.

Several real estate developers and executives are among the dozens charged in federal court today, in connection with an alleged massive scheme to facilitate cheating on college exams, bribe admissions officials and college varsity coaches to get their children into elite colleges and universities.

Article image credited to hxdbzxy / Shutterstock.com