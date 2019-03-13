Paul Manafort indicted in New York on mortgage fraud charges

New charges come just minutes after former Trump campaign manager was sentenced in federal case
by Staff Writer
Today 10:30 A.M.

President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was indicted Wednesday in New York on charges related to mortgage fraud, conspiracy and other crimes — just minutes after he received a second prison sentence in a separate federal case.

In total, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office hit Manafort with 16 new charges. In a statement, DA Cyrus Vance said the charges stem from a year-long residential mortgage fraud scheme that saw Manafort falsify business records in order to reap millions of dollars.

“No one is beyond the law in New York,” Vance said in the statement.

The investigation that led to the charges began in March 2107, Vance also said.

Wednesday’s latest round of charges are especially significant because, unlike federal crimes, they cannot be swept away with a presidential pardon.

Manafort has also faced two federal cases, netting him a total prison sentence of seven and a half years.

Developing…

Article image credited to Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images