Days before Paul Manafort was arrested on a host of charges related to special counselor Robert Mueller’s federal investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties with Russia, an Alexandria, Virginia-based Realtor who worked with the former Trump campaign chairman was forced to testify before a grand jury in connection with the probe. The news brings to the surface some interesting questions about the legal relationship between real estate agents and clients, and how far the law protects the information they share. On Monday, October 30, Manafort and his longtime business associate Rick Gates were indicted on multiple charges including conspiracy against the United States and money laundering. It’s alleged that Manafort laundered money through overseas shell companies to purchase luxury items, including real estate, so it’s no surprise the grand jury was looking into the multimillion dollar condo that Manafort purchased in 2015. Wayne Holland of McEnearney Associates, repr...
