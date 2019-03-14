We are all anxious about the future. How long will the economy hold? What is the housing market’s next move? Who will own and control our data? Who will be at the center of the transaction? Which companies will power the next wave of change? Will technology eliminate vital real estate jobs? Will labor laws and court cases upend the MLS, independent contractors and broker cooperation? Which platforms will win?

We count on an array of experts to predict the future.

But what if we gathered 150 of the smartest and most influential real estate professionals and orchestrated a process for them to collectively tackle the gnarly questions and give us their view of what the future beholds? A hundred and fifty heads are better than one.

That is the plan at Inman Disconnect in the Desert, April 8-10 in Palm Springs. Industry leaders rolling up their sleeves for three days to come up with an ambitious forecast for where the industry will be in five years.

Disconnect is an invite-only event. If you didn’t receive an invitation, and you think we missed you, email us at Kyle@inman.com.

Guiding this process will be some wicked-smart thinkers from outside the industry including Caterina Fake, co-founder of Flickr, partner at Yes VC and host of “Should This Exist?”; Chieh Huang, CEO, Boxed; Jessica Orkin, president, SYPartners; Rufus Gifford, former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark and reality TV star; and Sara Auster, sound therapist and meditation teacher.

Industry leaders like KW President Josh Team, Compass CEO Robert Reffkin, Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman, HomeSmart COO Wendy Forsythe, 1000 Watt’s Brian Boero and RE/MAX CEO Adam Contos, will help facilitate rigorous debate and discussions in this desert oasis.

We will tackle 10 key subject areas, including:

We will work hard, play hard and push hard to figure out the future of the industry.

Plenty of networking time with the best and the brightest while doing yoga, horseback riding and bootcamp workouts in the morning and having cocktails under the stars. Sit back, step up, or just listen, you decide.

If you’ve already been invited, register today. If not, we just opened up a few slots for fresh new leaders. Email Kyle@inman.com to join us.