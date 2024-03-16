As the seasons change, coach Darryl Davis writes, it’s time to freshen up your marketing and breathe new life into your connection with your sphere of influence.

It’s Marketing and Branding Month here at Inman. As we enter a competitive spring selling season, let’s examine which tried-and-true tactics and cutting-edge innovations are getting deals done in today’s market. We’ll also be recognizing the industry’s marketing and branding leaders with Inman’s Marketing All-Star Awards.

The changing of the seasons is always a great time to change up your strategies, especially when it comes to marketing and self-promotion. With spring “in the air,” I wanted to share my list of top 10+1 (because I couldn’t choose just 10) marketing ideas to help you get outside, in front of your farm area, and into the hearts of new clients.

1. Have a ‘pie party’ at least once a year

This is especially effective during holidays such as Easter or Mother’s Day. Send emails and postcards sharing when and where people can reserve their pie. You can also host a “build your own pie” get-together, which is a great way to connect and have a lot of fun.

2. Add pop-bys to your marketing calendar

Pick five to 10 past customers a month and surprise them with a quick pop-by and small gift. Here are some ideas:

Starbucks card or frappuccino bottle with a tag: “Thanks a LATTE for being an awesome client!”

Bottle of Simply Lemonade with a note, “You’re SIMPLY the best! Thanks for being a great client!”

Cellophane bag with highlighters and a note, “Working with clients like you is the highlight of my career! Thank you!”

3. Sponsor a food truck to come into your neighborhood farm

This is a treat for the neighborhood, and food trucks are small businesses that need our help. See if they will put up a banner that says you are sponsoring free menu items, take lots of pictures, and stream them to your social media. This works great for open houses, as it can bring neighbors out and give you the chance to connect with them.

4. Create a community library in your farm area

Fill it with books and games and invite people to share and participate. You can build one yourself, or they can be purchased online for those who aren’t so handy with a hammer.

5. Try using BombBomb videos to communicate with your sphere and past clients

One agent sent one that said, “Drove past your house, your landscaping is fantastic! Just wanted to chat and connect!” Clients love the personal touch.

6. Interview local small business owners to spotlight what they are doing to give back to the community

This helps them increase their business, and in return, you are spotlighted as well. Your community members can see your love and dedication to your community. That’s a win-win.

7. Create a QR code for one of your listings and create a window ‘cling’ for your car

One agent did this, and a person walking in the parking lot of a shopping center saw the code and scanned it out of curiosity, which led to a listing appointment. This works for your website as well.

8. Host a client movie night event at your local movie theatre

One agent was able to rent an entire space for just $250. Contact your area theaters and see what the costs are for you. Don’t forget to invite your VIPs.

9. Facilitate a neighborhood ‘spring clean-up day’

Have some fun activities for families and get sponsors to help with cleaning supplies and spreading the word. Not only does this get your community together, but the neighborhood will be clean and ready for summer fun.

10. Snap fun pictures of your community and neighborhood farm

Text them to people in your sphere with a fun caption. One agent got four referrals in one week just because she took this approach.

11. Send at least 5 hope-filled handwritten notes per week

Send at least five handwritten notes to people in your sphere and farm per week with messages of hope, resilience and kindness.

In a world with so much negativity, this one simple strategy is a breath of fresh air and has become a staple for re-engagement that has agents raving about the results.

Connecting and building relationships with your farm area and communities doesn’t have to be hard, expensive or time-consuming. It’s about being consistent, positive and focused on service.

When you keep client needs and wants at the forefront of your mind, you will be able to meet them wherever they are in life and build a solid relationship, leading to referrals and future business.