Figuring out the future has never been more important. An industry-wide CEO purge. Broker owners and tech companies being acquired at record levels. Teams moving around and top producers switching affiliations faster than NBA all-stars.

And this is just part of the change smacking the industry.

Disconnect, taking place April 8-10 at The Parker Palm Springs, will not only be guided by real estate mavericks, but also outside-the-industry trailblazers sharing insights that will redefine the way we do business. The featured speakers leading the conversations include:

Caterina Fake: Investor at Yes VC and host of the #1 Tech Podcast, “Should This Exist?”, where Fake addresses the question of our times: how is technology impacting our humanity? Previously, she worked at Founder Collective as a Founder Partner, served as chairman of Etsy and was the co-founder of Flickr.

Named one of Time Magazine’s Most Influential People in the World, Caterina is an early creator of online communities and a long time advocate of the responsibility of entrepreneurs for the outcomes of their technologies. In her work she addresses the cultural impact of new technologies, human interactions online, design, good governance, innovation and creativity–and how we can all make the internet a kinder, more human place.

Chieh Huang: Co-Founder and CEO of Boxed.com, a company that’s disrupting the wholesale shopping club experience by enabling you to shop for bulk-sized items online and have them delivered directly to your door. Forbes magazine has named Boxed one of the next “billion dollar startups.”

Rufus Gifford: Former U.S. Ambassador, a senior aide to President Barack Obama, civic leader, public speaker, and advocate. He is currently focused on promoting civic engagement, particularly among youth across the country, and issue areas ranging from U.S. public diplomacy to renewable energy.

Sara Auster: Changing the way the world engages with sound and the act of listening. As a sound therapist, meditation teacher, and artist, she has been a driving force in bringing sound baths to contemporary culture. Using a holistic approach to well-being, her carefully crafted experiences allow sound to be used as a tool to access meditative states, support self-inquiry, cultivate deep relaxation, and inspire meaningful connection and change.

Facilitators will include a cadre of all-time industry favorites and attendees like:

Josh Team, President at Keller Williams

Robert Reffkin , CEO at Compass

Adam Contos, CEO at RE/MAX

CEO at RE/MAX Wendy Forsythe , COO at HomeSmart

Brian Boero , CEO at 1000Watt

Adam Contos, CEO at RE/MAX

Amazing people, eye-opening speakers, a gorgeous setting and a very important purpose.

Disconnect is an invitation-only event, with limited spots remaining. If you didn’t receive an invitation, and you think we missed you, email us at Kyle@inman.com