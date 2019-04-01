An enterprising Twitter user noticed over the weekend that Zillow’s listings portal is populated with listings that specifically mention race, including phrases like, “no blacks near me,” and “I will not rent to other ethnicities other than caucasian so please do not inquire if you aint [sic] white.”
Zillow accused of allowing housing discrimination in listings
In the wake of HUD charging Facebook with violations of the Fair Housing Act, another online giant has come under renewed scrutiny
