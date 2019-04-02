After the housing market crash of 2008, mortgage brokers’ market share dropped to less than 10 percent. Today, their market share is back up to 17 percent — the highest it’s been in almost a decade. A lot of hard work has gone into this upward climb, and mortgage brokers continue to show their commitment to homebuyers and communities by taking great care of clients. This is their Cinderella story.
Why mortgage brokers are our industry's Cinderella story
Mortgage brokers’ market share dropped to less than 10% in 2008 — now it's back up to 17%
