If you work in a hot market, you might need to create additional opportunities to help your clients compete — and for a variety of difficult buyer scenarios, bridge loans might be the perfect answer, creating more options and more leverage to get your clients back in the running during a complicated negotiation.
How real estate agents can use bridge loans to close more deals
Besides traditional buy-sell scenarios, bridge loans can also be helpful for clients who are moving and need to update, stage or renovate their current home to get top dollar
