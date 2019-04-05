Have suggestions for products that you’d like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.

Virtual custom homebuilding software myHouseby launched services this week in San Antonio, Texas.

The company provides prospective homebuyers with a tool for virtually designing a new home, allowing them to select everything from available parcels to bathroom tiles based on the offerings of its developer partners.

In the new market, buyers can choose to work with Bella Vista Homes, Rausch Coleman Homes and Kindred Homes.

Buyers can brainstorm on architectural style, landscaping, room types, lot placement and a wide array of interior designs, finishes and layouts. Design options are intuitively dictated by budgets.

Once designed, buyers can virtually tour their prospective home to gain a sense of flow and decide on any last-minute changes to their design preferences.

This is also a powerful tool for buyers, as new construction projects are often plagued by indecision and scope changes. Being able to experience the home ahead of its actual ground breaking can alleviate stress and make for a better buying environment for all parties.

The company was selected to be a 2018 member of Capital Factory’s Accelerator Program, where it gained access to investors and collaborated with fellow fledging technology companies.

In a press release, myHouseby said that it wants to bring a consumer product approach to custom homebuying.

“Our new marketplace will leverage next-generation technology that allows homebuyers to personalize homes,” said myHouseby CEO and Co-Founder Gregg Alvarez.

But the site isn’t only for the benefit of buyers. Builders can showcase 3D models on myhouseby.com and better understand the mindset of their customers.

“And for builders and developers, myHouseby delivers qualified, ready to purchase buyers resulting in reduced marketing and sales costs, and increased profit and revenue growth,” Alvarez said.

Builders can also use myHouseby’s 3D presentation tools on their own websites.

The company has growth plans for Austin, Houston and Dallas.

