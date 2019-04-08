Robert Flaxman, the CEO and co-founder of Crown Realty and Development and Bruce Isackson, president of the California-based WP Investments, are both pleading guilty for their roles in the massive, highly publicized college fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts announced on Monday.
Two developers in college admissions scandal plead guilty
Robert Flaxman and Bruce Isackson, real estate development execs, are both pleading guilty for their roles in the highly publicized scheme
