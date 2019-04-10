The biggest news from Inman Disconnect 2019

Leaders gathered this week for the annual invitation-only conference, where they charted the course of the future of real estate
by Staff Writer
Today 3:10 P.M.

Leaders from the real estate industry gathered in Palm Springs, California, this week at the historic Parker hotel for Inman Disconnect, an annual invitation-only conference, where they charted the course of the future for real estate.

Catch up on all the biggest news from the conference below. If you’re interested in attending next year, email Inman CEO Josh Albertson at josh@inman.com for more information.

Compass doesn’t care if it builds or buys its technology: Reffkin

Credit: Inman, Melissa Gayle

 

Keller Williams wants to copy Redfin’s tech

Credit: Inman, Melissa Gayle

 

‘Survival of the fittest’: Real estate pros predict far fewer agents

Credit: Inman, Melissa Gayle

