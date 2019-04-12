Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is moving on in life. His stylish 1940s Los Angeles ranch just hit the market for $3.85 million.

The 3847 Franklin Avenue property, which is located in the upscale Franklin Hills neighborhood, boasts 3,771 square feet and sits on one-third of an acre of land. The house, which was built in 1940 by the architect Arthur Howe, is made in the shape of a ‘U’ around a courtyard full of trees and flagstone retaining walls.

Gordon-Levitt bought the house back in 2015 for $3.25 million. It has been remodeled multiple times since the 1940s.

Inside, the home features vaulted ceilings and plenty of open space. A wooden floor, wood cabinetry and fireplaces help it retain a retro Hollywood vibe. The back of the house has a swimming pool, a redbrick patio and a guesthouse with spare bathrooms and changing rooms.

Courtney Smith of Compass holds the listing. She is in the midst of holding open houses — the next one is scheduled for Sunday, April 14.

“This property retains its original charm & beauty whilst offering the opportunity to make it your own,” reads the listing.

Gordon-Levitt first rose to fame as a child star in the television series “3rd Rock from the Sun” and, later, in the 1990s film “Ten Things I Hate About You.” Since then, he has starred in films including “Inception” and “The Dark Knight Rises.” He has also played Edward Snowden in Oliver Stone’s film about the whistleblower and wrote and starred in his own movie, “Don Jon,” in 2013.

According to celebrity records, this house might not have been Gordon-Levitt’s primary residence — he, his wife Tasha McCauley and their two sons have been living in another home in the Silver Lake neighborhood of L.A.

Email Veronika Bondarenko