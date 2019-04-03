Twelve years after first putting his 52-room mansion on the market, 50 Cent has finally closed the deal for $2.9 million.

The 50,000-square-foot, 52-room estate north of Greenwich, Connecticut, became the “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” rapper’s home when he bought it from boxer Mike Tyson for $4.1 million in 2003. The artist, who was born with the name Curtis James Jackson III, has been trying to sell the property since 2007, when he first listed it for $18.5 million.

Records from Zillow and Realtor.com indicate that the house has been listed with ever-larger price cuts since then — the last listing, which was taken down in September, asked for $4.995 million. In the end, Jackson ended up selling the property for less than it cost him back in 2003 and that’s after his 2015 bankruptcy file showed that it had cost him almost $70,000 a month, according to The Real Deal.

But apparently, Jackson wasn’t even aware that the house was causing him to bleed money. He once wrote that he remembered he owned it only after it got burglarized in May 2017.

“What my house got robbed . . . I thought I sold that MF. LOL,” Jackson wrote in the now-deleted Instagram post.

Jennifer Leahy, the Douglas Elliman agent who brokered the sale, did not immediately respond to Inman’s questions about why the house was such a difficult sale. In many cases, extravagant celebrity homes actually end up sitting without a buyer because those who can afford that price point often want something custom to their style.

Jackson, who peaked as a rapper in the early 2000s, is most known for songs like ‘In Da Club’ and ‘P.I.M.P.’ The house has been tailored to his ostentatious tastes. It includes a game room, a grotto modeled after the Playboy Mansion, stripper poles, a recording studio and a swimming pool.

