Thirty years after moving into a stunning Lake Tahoe estate, rock icon David Coverdale has put it on the market for $9.85 million.

The British rock icon, who sang in bands like Deep Purple and Whitesnake, has called the property home for more than 30 years before deciding it was time to move on. Built in 1988, the 9,035-square-foot Nevada property is tailored to Coverdale’s rock star leanings. The bottom part has a ‘rocker’s lounge’ with a theater featuring zebra-printed carpeting, a ceiling with painted clouds, a cocktail lounge and a wet bar.

“That was pretty much where he wrote his platinum records over the years,” Kerry Donovan, the Chase International agent who holds the listing, told Inman.

Along with all those rock-star-worthy accents, the house also has a very luxurious exterior. It looks over Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada mountains through full-length windows and two wide decks.

Overall, the house has four bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms. A separate part of the house has a heated indoor pool, a gym and an infrared sauna.

Coverdale was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Deep Purple. His most famous song is Whitesnake’s 1987 hit ‘Here I Go Again.’

“Every day for over 30 years, my family and I have loved and embraced our home,” Coverdale said in a statement to the press. “The stunning views from every window, the peace and tranquility, and the privacy…far away from the three-ring circus of the music business, yet a mere hours’ flight away from Los Angeles when work calls.”

Donovan said that selling the home has presented particular challenges due to its celebrity connection — she advises agents tasked with marketing celebrity homes to listen to the wishes of their client.

“Pay attention to detail and pay attention to your client’s direction,” she said. “Every client is different about what they want out there and what they don’t want out there and when they want to go on the market.”

