Sell the lifestyle by being part of your community

“The market in Telluride can be very tough,” says Teddy Errico, a leading agent with Telluride Sotheby’s International Realty. “The incubation period can be two to four years. It takes buyers some time to visit alternate locales before they figure out Telluride is perfect for them.”

When it comes to showing off his market in the best light, Errico has embraced a philosophy of pairing enjoyable experiences with authentic connection. While navigating Telluride’s long sales window, he takes clients to the slopes and to local festivals — everything his unique corner of the world has to offer. As a result, his neighbors know that he’s genuine, and his clients get to share in his expertise.

“My buyers are having a good experience when I’m having a good experience. If you can get that point across — that there are fun things to do, a laid-back environment — there’s a good chance they’re going to return.”

About Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC

Sotheby’s International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby’s auction house. Today, the company’s global footprint spans 990 offices located in 72 countries and territories worldwide, including 43 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty Inc., both fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.