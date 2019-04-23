Post-transaction service company MoveEasy on Tuesday announced the upcoming launch of “Concierge for Life,” an Amazon Alexa skill that enables consumers using MoveEasy’s platform to receive on-demand assistance for scheduling home repair services, setting up utilities, moving company recommendations, and reminders for other tasks.

“MoveEasy’s entire platform is now powered by Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa,” said MoveEasy co-founder Ven Ganapathy in a press release. “Any moving service or home services assistance that can be requested online or in a conversation with a concierge can be done with Alexa.”

“We’re taking MoveEasy to the next level by combining online technology with human assistance and automation, allowing brokerages to give every one of their clients a free ‘concierge for life,’” he added.

MoveEasy will rollout “Concierge for Life” in early May, starting with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Professional Realty, an Ohio-based brokerage with a team of 550 agents and brokers. By the end of May, the company says the skill will be available nationwide to the more than 30,000 brokers and agents using its platform.

To access the skill, consumers must connect their MoveEasy accounts with Amazon Alexa through the Alexa mobile app. After downloading the Alexa app, users can search for MoveEasy on the Skills & Games menu. Lastly, consumers must click “Enable Skill” and complete the setup by entering their MoveEasy login information.

From there, all consumers need to say is “Alexa, launch MoveEasy Concierge” to access their brokerage’s services. For example, a buyer can ask, “Alexa, are there any refrigerator repair companies that my agent recommends?”

Alexa will then respond with, “Your brokerage concierge has found one refrigerator repair company that your agent, Sally Brown, recommends. Would you like me to have them call you?” If the user says “yes,” one of MoveEasy’s human concierges will handle the request.

“Alexa helps keep the agent and brokerage top of mind, something research tells us agents struggle doing,” explained Ganapathy. “To compete in today’s market, MoveEasy empowers agents to tap into the way more and more consumers are communicating.”

