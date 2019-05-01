Realtor.com is set to debut its first hard-cover book aimed specifically at the first-time homebuyer.

“The Essential First-Time Home Buyer’s Book,” which was written collectively by realtor.com editors, serves as a guide to buying a home for the first time. It features topics such as knowing whether you’re ready to buy a home and saving for a down payment as well as common mistakes made by first-time buyers. Along with text, the book will also feature various charts, quizzes, pop-up boxes and checklists.

“In this book, we don’t overwhelm readers with obscure terms or a slew of statistics,” said Judy Dutton, a realtor.com editor, in a prepared statement. “Instead, we offer actionable advice and realistic solutions that break down the complex process of first-time home buying to help the homebuyer feel confident, ask the right questions and ultimately choose the right home for them.”

The book comes as first-time homebuyers face affordability challenges amid growing home values, and some experts predict such buyers will make up a larger portion of the market than any other demographic.

Other topics covered in the book include:

5 things you should never say when buying a home

5 necessary questions to ask a real estate agent

What to do if your appraisal comes in low

Rundown of a home inspection checklist

The guide is available for pre-sale on Amazon Wednesday and will be available for sale for $14.99 on June 1.

