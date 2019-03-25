Some brokers who rely on realtor.com’s lead generation service are reeling after learning from the company that the service will no longer be offered in their area but instead replaced with one from Opcity, a startup that was acquired by News Corp., the parent company of realtor.com’s operator Move Inc., last year for $210 million.
Realtor.com tests replacing its lead-gen with Opcity, angering brokers
Brokers who spoke with Inman are panicked over realtor.com's plans to no longer offer its lead generation service in favor of Opcity's lead referral platform
