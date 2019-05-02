For those not lucky enough to live in one of the homes designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, a property inspired by the iconic architect is on the market for $540,000.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Salt Lake City, Utah, was built by architect and Wright historian Burtch Beall in 1956. With wood detailing and clean horizontal lines, it exemplifies the midcentury Prairie style that is currently coming back into style among design aficionados.

“It has the low sloped roof overhang, the brick wood, the big windows,” Mony Ty, the Utah Real Estate agent tasked with selling the property, told Inman.

The inside of the home expands on the Prairie theme — it boasts a fireplace, exposed brick walls, a cushioned reading nook and a light-filled kitchen. At a quarter acre, the outside plot of land has a large terrace with a carport and a sprawling plum tree.

“Midcentury modern has been hot for the last few years,” Ty said. “People like the open design that started in the 1940s.”

This nature-focused style was inspired by Wright, who was iconic in his use of natural construction materials and light in property such as Fallingwater in Pennsylvania. Throughout his career, Wright has inspired many an architect to create homes that fall into place with their surroundings.

