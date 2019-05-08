The agent who made a steamy real estate video to accompany a listing was doing something right. A 23-year-old buyer who saw the video online ended up buying the house for $1.72 million Australian dollars, or about $1.21 million.

Sam Nader, a real estate agent who works for Sydney-based LJ Hooker Bankstown, created a promo video in which a couple dance, strut and swim in a pool before heading to the bedroom. Even though some called the video ‘off the rails’ and a disgrace to the industry, it helped the pad go viral — and, according to local news outlets, attracted more than 1,000 groups interested in buying the luxury property.

The final buyer saw the home after his brother told him to watch the video. As he was already planning to buy his first home, he ended up making the offer before the house even went to auction.

“The price is more than we expected so it looks like the video worked a charm,” Nader told News.com.au. “I have a new one already planned. In real estate it is all about getting people to see the product, the more people who see it the more interest it gets.”

The video had originally caused some problems for Nader — his brokerage had taken the video down and issued an apology that said it had “missed the mark” by posting it. But, as both the outcome and the public support Nader has received have shown, originality is key to getting more people to view your listing.

As if to prove that point, one agent recently spent $50,000 recreating the ‘Dougie’ rap for a luxurious property while another caught flack from real estate organizations for posting home photos of models posing in their underwear.

